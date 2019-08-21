Assault charges against Kathleen Easley, the former deputy director at the St. Mary’s County land use department, were dropped in court last Thursday.
In May, Easley was accused of pointing a handgun directly at a woman, who told police that she had declined sexual advances that Easley had made.
The woman said she was able to disarm Easley and dropped the weapon in the front yard, according to court documents. Police later found the weapon and found that it had not been registered with the state.
Easley’s agreement with the state’s attorney states that her charges would be dropped if the handgun involved in the case were seized by the state, according to assistant state’s attorney Laura Caspar, who spoke on behalf of the state last Thursday.
“The state believes that there would be no way to reach probable cause in this case,” Caspar said.
The alleged victim was “so intoxicated when the report was made” and the reports were so inconsistent that it would not be viable to continue pursuing the case, according to Caspar.
Easley was previously the deputy director of the county’s land use and growth management department.
According to the county’s human resources department, she was no longer employed at the department in July, two months after the alleged incident had occurred.
