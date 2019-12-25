Charges against a former St. Mary’s teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting a student in 1974 were dropped this September, according to a prosecutor.
In August, a Trappe man testified at a sentencing hearing after Theodore Bell, a former teacher at White Marsh Elementary School, had entered a plea to a count of assault in an indictment that accused him of sexually abusing the Trappe man in 1974.
Lawyers on both sides noted that Bell, then 73 and arriving in court in a wheelchair, had health issues which would be affected by any prison sentence.
“He did not consider my health issues or my age when he raped me,” the man said in August. “He had no mercy on me.”
At that sentencing hearing, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm vacated Bell’s plea after the man indicated he was not “on board” with the low penalty, noting that the case should go to trial.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) disagreed with that decision, citing the challenges convincing a jury to convict on allegations the misconduct occurred in 1974, 45 years ago.
“My theory was, we tag this guy for what we can tag him for,” Fritz said in August.
“The question in the jury’s mind is, ‘How come you didn’t say anything?’” he said, noting that the “probability of getting no more than a hung trial was likely.”
Asked last week about the charges, Fritz confirmed that the charges were entered nolle prosequi in September prior to Bell’s trial date.
Twitter: @DanEntNews