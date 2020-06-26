Charlotte Hall man accused of rape

Police arrested a 30-year-old Charlotte Hall man Wednesday following a 2018 investigation into allegations he had sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.
Robert Joseph Beeson, who told a court commissioner he worked in body modifications, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape as well as several other felony sex charges nearly 20 months after the incident was reported to authorities, according to charging papers.
Court papers accuse Beeson, who was 28 at the time, of sexually assaulting the girl one morning before school in October 2018, while she was living with her grandparents, to whom she reported the incident that afternoon in graphic detail, charging papers say. In a follow-up interview, the child told investigators it had happened before that same year, according to charging papers, and in a forensic examination at CalvertHealth Medical Center the following day, injuries corroborating the events were found.
At press time, Beeson was being held without bond at the detention center pending a Thursday afternoon bail review in district court. He is facing charges of second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, second-degree assault and sodomy.