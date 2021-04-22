The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a state trooper last week, as well as the community surrounding them, is still processing grief from what took place on Hollywood Road.
“It was a tragic set of circumstances that ended in a tragedy,” Dan Raley, a former Democratic St. Mary’s county commissioner, who was the great uncle of Peyton Ham, said.
“We, and the family, are just trying to get through this,” Raley said.
A funeral was held yesterday for Ham, 16, who was shot and killed by a Maryland State Police trooper just outside the Leonardtown barrack near his family’s home last Tuesday after two 911 calls reported a suspicious individual with a weapon.
Police said that in their preliminary investigation, they had spoken to witnesses who said Ham was ordered to drop what appeared to be a gun, and was later determined to be an airsoft pellet gun.
A witness allegedly told police Ham took a “shooter’s stance” before being shot once, and another witness allegedly said Ham drew a knife while trying to get up, and the trooper fired again.
Ham was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was declared dead.
No body cameras were worn during the incident, and no dashboard camera footage was taken.
Police would not say how several bullet holes ended up in a home just across the street that day, as was reported by The Baltimore Sun.
“Issues related to firearm use by the trooper are part of the continuing investigation,” Greg Shipley, state police spokesperson, said. Those errant shots were not mentioned at a press conference held the evening of the shooting.
Although state police initially said the trooper’s name would be released last week, the name still has not come out.
“Neither the criminal investigation or the administrative investigation have been closed” as of Wednesday morning, Shipley said.
Ham was an avid cook, baseball and history enthusiast and an “old soul” who gravitated toward adults, a news release from lawyer Christopher T. Longmore, who is tangentially related to Ham, said on behalf of Ham’s parents.
“I’m really concerned about this. I hope some resolution comes out of all this. It’s too bad,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who grew up across the street from Dan Raley’s family, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I’m sure our investigations will come out and give a final resolution to everything that happened that day, and it’s truly too bad.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), who said he personally knows Mike and Kristee Boyle, Ham’s parents, and attended a memorial service on Monday, said the service was “gut-wrenching.”
“No parent should ever go through that,” he said.
“There’s a family mourning, and there’s a trooper that’s mourning as well,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said. “And nobody’s mentioned this officer, that now, for the rest of their life, has to live with what they did.”
On Saturday, Leonardtown High School held a memorial service where several of Ham’s classmates remembered the honor roll student.
Also in attendance that day was Boyle, Ham’s mother, who said Ham’s step-siblings, Kailey and Zach Long, wanted to host the 300-person event for students of the school, where Ham attended.
As is policy with police shootings, the trooper involved is on leave as the administrative investigation, as well as a criminal investigation, continues on the shooting, according to police.
Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White, who is handling the criminal investigation from the legal end, said last week that police “are providing immediate information as they get it” as it pertains to the investigation.
“I think it will be done pretty promptly,” White said.
Caleb M. Soptelean contributed to this report. Twitter: @DanSoMdNews