A Great Mills man was sentenced to five years of incarceration after pleading guilty to breaking into a Great Mills home where two handguns were stolen.
Kyree Truvell Miles, 23, was indicted in April on allegations that he and a co-defendant, 26-year-old Anthony Delante Young, also of Great Mills, broke into Patrick Dolan’s house off of Chancellor’s Run Road last January and stole a Para USA Commander .45-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber German Sport Gun.
Miles pleaded guilty to a first-degree burglary charge and an illegal possession of a firearm charge in August, a week before Young pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and selling a stolen firearm.
Young had been identified as a suspect by video surveillance, which showed him kicking in a door at the residence, and Miles was implicated in the burglary after fleeing from a traffic stop shortly after the burglary and leaving behind one of the guns, according to Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, who prosecuted the case. He was arrested on a warrant in May.
She said that the other gun was recovered in New Jersey in another criminal investigation.
Young was apprehended by Calvert County police at the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge in April and sentenced in August to serve two 18-month concurrent terms, suspended down from a total of 15 years, in the St. Mary’s jail, as well as five years of supervised probation.
In court on Monday, Sterling asked St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm to sentence Miles to five years incarceration and called Dolan to speak.
Dolan said that he was speaking because “the person who wronged me deserves to hear from me.”
Dolan had written a two-page victim impact statement to the court, asking Miles, who had worked as a lawn mower for Dolan in his teen years, to “stay the course, put this evil behind you, and become something you can be proud of.
“The next couple of years are gonna be tough,” Dolan said. “Stick with your faith, stick with your family, and become an upstanding member of society.”
Miles’ lawyer, Joseph Vallario, said that when speaking to Miles “it’s not about walking out of here, it’s about providing for his family, and it’s about paying restitution to the victim,”
“What Mr. Dolan has written and spoken about is on point,” Vallario said.
Miles said that he takes “full responsibility for these actions,” and apologized for the incident.
“This is not an end, it is a beginning,” Stamm said, before sentencing Miles to eight years, suspended to five years incarceration and five years supervised probation for his burglary conviction, and a second concurrent five-year sentence for the illegal possession of a firearm.
“This particular victim does have forgiveness in his heart,” Stamm said.
Twitter: @DanEntNews