Counting crayons

Man charged with assaulting neighbors in Lexington Park
A Lexington Park man was charged on Thursday for allegedly assaulting three of his neighbors on Aug. 15.
Chad Allen Caldwell, 57, was issued a summons to court on three counts of second-degree assault after police allegedly determined that he had attacked three neighbors following an argument over one of the neighbors hiring a contractor.
Caldwell had allegedly been arguing with his neighbor at her residence off of Midway Drive and was asked to leave, and “continued to yell into the residence from outside.” He then reportedly attacked his neighbor’s daughter by hitting her with a fence gate, and her husband by scratching him in the face.
Another neighbor allegedly approached the conflict and had told Caldwell to stop, to which Caldwell allegedly replied with a racial slur and pushed the man, then attempted to hit him with closed fists. The man allegedly told police that he had hit Caldwell in the torso and in the face, causing Caldwell to lose consciousness.
Caldwell was then reportedly found on the ground by police, surrounded by a crowd with a “large amount of blood on the back of [his] head from a head wound.”
A neighbor who allegedly saw the incident told police that “Mr. Caldwell acting in this manner is not a rare event, and occurs several times a month.”
Man accused of assaulting woman in store parking lot
A Park Hall man was issued a court summons on Thursday for allegedly striking a woman after an argument in the parking lot of the California Walmart.
According to court documents, two employees of the store told police that they witnessed Keith Joseph Hawkins, 59, striking a woman at about 2 a.m. last Sunday. One of the employees allegedly told police that he had told Hawkins to stop, and Hawkins responded saying “F- — you, this my girlfriend,” then hit the employee.
The woman allegedly told police that her and Hawkins had been arguing about money, and that Hawkins had “tried to choke her and struck her multiple times while pulling her into the vehicle,” according to court documents.
Hawkins allegedly told police that he had tried to shove the woman out of the vehicle after a verbal argument escalated, but denied striking the woman. The court documents say that Hawkins “had some blood around his mouth” and “denied any injuries.”
Lexington Park man charged for stealing air fresheners
A Lexington Park man was summonsed to court last Thursday for allegedly stealing air fresheners from the Dollar General on Great Mills Road and escaping the store through the rear door of the building.
Antonio Bowen, 30, had allegedly stolen from the store “10 previous times” prior to this incident, which happened on Aug. 16.
Court documents state that a cashier at the store had asked Bowen if he was going to stop, and Bowen allegedly asked the cashier “if she was going to do her job and call the cops.” The cashier then told Bowen that police were on the way, causing Bowen to allegedly flee through the rear door.
Bowen was previously charged with two counts of theft less than $100 earlier this month, and was issued a summons a week before the incident.
DAN BELSON