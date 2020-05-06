Court upholds manslaughter conviction for St. Mary's overdose death

A Leonardtown woman’s involuntary manslaughter conviction for dealing drugs containing powerful fentanyl analogues which lead to a woman’s overdose death was upheld by the state’s second-highest court last week.
Christina Granados McCauley, now 61, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison in April 2018, after facing a trial related to the overdose death of Mary Nell Miller, who died in the summer of 2017, and taking an Alford plea in an unrelated case to distributing carfentanil, a powerful fentanyl analog used to “sedate rhinos and other large animals,” according to the court’s opinion. Both of those guilty dispositions lead to consecutive 10-year sentences.
In the trial, McCauley had been charged with distributing carfentanil along with homicide charges, including second-degree “depraved heart” murder, and witnesses told jurors she had sold what she said was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Miller’s friend, Joshua Wrightson, the day of Miller’s overdose death, which officials testified was caused by an overdose of carfentanil.
Throughout the trial and to her sentencing hearing, McCauley maintained that she did not sell any drugs on that day.
Jurors returned a guilty verdict on distribution charges as well as on involuntary manslaughter.
In her appeal, McCauley sought to have the manslaughter conviction overturned as well as a reckless endangerment conviction, alleging there was not sufficient evidence for jurors to find her guilty of manslaughter, also arguing that Miller “knowingly and recklessly play[ed] the narcotic version of Russian roulette,” rather than herself.
The Maryland Court of Special Appeals held onto the appeal pending the state’s highest court’s review of a major Eastern Shore case which ultimately upheld a man’s manslaughter conviction for distributing a lethal dose of heroin.
The court denied McCauley’s appeal last week, noting that jurors weighing the facts of the case could have found her guilty of the manslaughter charge.
“Ms. McCauley knew, at the very least, that the drugs she was selling contained fentanyl,” jurists wrote in their opinion. “She knew how dangerous the drugs were, warning people to be careful and not to die.”
Evidence from the trial showed McCauley had told an undercover officer buying drugs from her a month after the death to “be careful” with the drugs.
“Please don’t die,” she had said to the plainclothes officer, according to his report entered into evidence by State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R), before giving the undercover officer the drugs.
McCauley will continue to serve her sentence, currently from the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup, before returning on five years of probation with eight years of backup prison time, according to court records.
McCauley was one of six indicted by local prosecutors on homicide charges in the summer of 2017. Currently, no individual in the county is facing a homicide charge for an overdose.
Most recently, in March, William Joseph Leo Brown took an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter related to an opioid overdose death, and was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
