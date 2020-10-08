Crash causes power outage in Golden Beach

Alleged bar crasher cited
A 54-year-old Upper Marlboro man has been issued traffic citations nearly a year after he allegedly crashed his SUV through the wall of the Green Door Tavern in Park Hall.
David Paul Quintyne Sr. was issued citations for DUI and DWI, as well as reckless driving, negligent driving and consuming alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle after the Oct. 11, 2019, crash where police said in charging documents his Hyundai Tucson was halfway into the bar.
Quintyne was “slumped over the wheel,” charging papers say, and an open bottle of vodka was found in the passenger foot area. Quintyne was flown to Prince George’s Hospital following the incident.
Knife threat alleged
A Waldorf man was released following his arrest on a first-degree assault charge alleging he pulled a knife on two hotel guests at the La Quinta Inn in California last Thursday afternoon.
Charging papers say surveillance footage shows Richard Harding III, 51, approaching a room at the hotel before pulling out an “elongated object,” which witnesses described as a knife, and attempting to enter the room before the door was shut.
Harding was charged with first-degree assault.
Tennessee man accused of carrying handgun in vehicle
A Tennessee man stopped for speeding last Thursday morning was arrested and later released after police allegedly found a handgun in between the driver’s seat and center console of his car.
Charging papers allege Treyvon D. Hood, 25, told officers he was “carrying it for protection due to the recent shootings in Lexington Park.” The handgun was loaded with a 30-round magazine, as well as additional ammunition, and a spent shell casing was found under the driver’s seat, charging papers say.
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Police warn of phone scam
Maryland State Police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which the caller has cloned, or, “spoofed,” a Maryland State Police telephone number in an attempt to scare victims into thinking they are the target of a criminal investigation.
A complainant reported today that she had received a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “State Police” and the number 410-386-3000, which is the actual number for the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack. When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line told her that a criminal complaint had been filed against her. The victim asked for the caller’s badge number before the caller hung up on the victim. This is just one of several phone “spoofing” scams reported to MSP in recent months.
These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The MSP would never solicit personal information from any citizen over the phone.
Anyone who receives such a phone call should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous.
Sheriff’s office warns against theft of political signs
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the theft and vandalism of political signs from lawns and private property. The sheriff’s office is reminding all residents that removing, altering or tampering with political signage is a crime. Anyone seen taking a sign without permission could be subject to criminal charges to include theft, trespassing and/or destruction of property. A conviction for unlawful removal of signs carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days incarceration.
The sheriff’s office encourages residents to be respectful of other’s political views and personal property. To report a theft or destruction of property, contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.