Man injured in Valley Lee crash Sunday morning
A Leonardtown man was flown to a trauma center early Sunday morning after his vehicle struck a telephone pole and overturned several times, police say.
A release from the sheriff’s office says a southbound-traveling 1994 Ford Mustang operated by Joshua William Robe, 24, struck a telephone pole on Piney Point Road, near Blake Creek Road, at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, before overturning multiple times and coming to rest in a field.
Robe was transported to a trauma center by a helicopter landing at the nearby Second District Volunteer Fire Department, and is in serious condition, the release says, adding that speed and alcohol are considered to have contributed to the crash.
Home invasion suspect accused of separate assault against woman
A Leonardtown man currently jailed on a home invasion charge from last month is facing an additional assault charge for an incident which police say occurred the day before the alleged home invasion.
Charges filed against Cody D. Combs, 22, this week allege he and his 17-year-old girlfriend, who is a codefendant in the home invasion case and was not charged through the adult court system in this case, had returned to his ex-girlfriend’s home to pick up some belongings on Jan. 15 and later returned with additional people. Combs and his girlfriend both allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in the woman’s driveway, with Combs allegedly holding her down as his girlfriend punched her in the face.
Charging documents note a witness, who is the same man who is listed as the victim in the home invasion case, said he witnessed Combs holding the woman on the ground while his girlfriend punched her.
Man facing charge of felony child abuse
A Lexington Park man was released on pretrial supervision last Thursday after being arrested on allegations he struck a child with a brace from a chair.
Noel L. Plummer, 38, was arrested last Wednesday night after police responded to a Compass Court address in Lexington Park, where Plummer’s wife said she had been assaulted by her husband, who had also allegedly struck her son “multiple times with a wooden brace from a chair” numerous times in both arms, in an argument regarding cooking, charging documents say.
Plummer allegedly told police the child raised a coffee mug toward him during the argument, “so he grabbed the wooden brace from a chair and began to strike the victim numerous times,” the documents say.
Man allegedly showed weapon at residence
A former Lexington Park man is facing a home invasion charge, among others, alleging he kicked in a basement door and displayed a handgun in his waistband.Charging documents accuse Harold Christopher Garner Jr. of attempting to kick in the door of a residence, which his attorney later said he used to reside in, and later kicking in the basement window.
The documents allege a witness opening the front door saw Garner, stating “What you going to do? I got a .40” and lifting his shirt up, showing a handgun. No handgun was recovered from the incident, according to Garner’s attorney.
Man accused of violating court’s protective order
A 25-year-old currently awaiting felony dismissal on two counts of incest and one count of sexual abuse of a minor within the household was arrested and later released last Thursday on allegations he had contacted a girl whom he was ordered not to contact.
Joshua Aaron Clegg is accused of posting a reply to a 16-year-old girl involved in the other case on a Facebook post about her marriage, allegedly congratulating her and “speaking badly about” her mother.
