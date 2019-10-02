Crash in Chaptico sends one to trauma center

Man involved in accident allegedly stole truck
A 30-year-old man of no fixed address, who recently had his criminal charges dropped for a June incident where he had crashed a truck while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, is now facing new charges on allegations that he stole the vehicle.
Zachary Kiger was involved in a car crash on June 30, which damaged the vehicle he was operating and property, according to the sheriff’s office. He also allegedly indicated he was in possession of a revolver and made suicidal statements, according to a statement of probable cause.
Last Thursday, new charges were filed against Kiger, alleging that he had stolen the truck involved in the accident from Christopher Forrest, 30, of Lexington Park, who is currently incarcerated at the detention center on unrelated offenses.
According to a statement of charges written by Deputy Joseph Bowling of the sheriff’s office, Forrest told police that family members had told him that his truck had been involved in an accident.
Forrest told police that “the ignition to the vehicle was not secured and could be started with a screwdriver,” according to the charges.
The truck was titled in Forrest’s cousin’s name, who was allegedly in an intimate relationship with Kiger, according to the charging documents.
Kiger is charged with one count of unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, one count of rogue and vagabond and one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000.
Lexington Park man accused of escape located by police
A man who was on pretrial release on first- and second-degree assault charges allegedly escaped from custody earlier this month, and was found by police last Wednesday.
Shawn Patrick Jeffries, 27, was placed on level four pretrial supervision on Sept. 9, according to police. According to a statement of charges, staff at the detention center received a call two days later from an anonymous person, who allegedly said that Jeffries “had been up all night and was smoking crack cocaine and was planning to abscond from custody.”
The charges say that minutes after the jail received the call, the jail received a notification that Jeffries had removed his tracking unit, which was found at a residence in California. The charges say that Jeffries “had already left the area” when the unit was found.
Jeffries was taken into police custody on Sept. 25, and is being held at the detention center without bond. He is facing a second-degree escape charge in addition to the assault charges from an alleged incident in April.
Leonardtown woman charged with assault, DUI
A Leonardtown woman was charged with assault on charging papers that allege police witnessed her striking her boyfriend early Saturday morning.
A statement of probable cause written by Maryland State Police Trooper Rachel Kaszubski alleges that Brittany Ann Brady, 24, was observed striking her boyfriend several times as he had his hands up. She then allegedly “got into the driver seat of” her car, and put the vehicle in drive. The statement says that as police asked her to leave the vehicle, she “began yelling ‘you can’t tell me what to do.’”
Brady’s boyfriend told police that he was “attempting to prevent Brady from getting back into the vehicle and driving, knowing she was possibly under the influence of alcohol.”
During police questioning, Brady allegedly told police that “the real incident” had already occurred, and said she and a friend were discussing a “mutual friend … who was recently reported missing” in a bathroom when an unknown woman entered the bathroom. She allegedly told police that she “began arguing with the unknown female” and told her to come to her house if she wanted to “finish this.”
Court documents say that Brady told police that the woman “accepted her offer and met her outside” of the house, but said that no altercation occurred.
Brady allegedly refused a breath alcohol test and was taken to the Maryland State Police barrack in Leonardtown at about 3 a.m. that morning, and submitted a breath alcohol test level of 0.14. She was charged with second-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol per se, and was released on bond later that day.
Burned water pump briefly evacuates high school
Chopticon High School was evacuated in the middle of the day on Thursday, Sept. 26, due to a burned water pump, according to dispatch logs.
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at Chopticon at about noon on Friday, and were later informed by a school deputy of a smoke odor in the rear of the school.
Further investigation found a “burnt-up water pump” in the boiler room of the school, the dispatch logs say, which was then ventilated. The logs say that the report was completed at about 2 p.m. that day.
DAN BELSON