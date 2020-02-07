Criminal charges against the alleged owners of an abandoned Navy yard patrol vessel left in the Patuxent River in 2018 were dropped in their respective court hearings on Friday and Tuesday mornings as a case wraps up in Anne Arundel County.
The boat was left in the river in the summer of 2018 after its owners failed to pay insurance and the boat was removed from the Calvert Marina, and began sinking that August.
An extensive effort last April by the U.S. Coast Guard and Naval Air Station Patuxent River removed the boat and contained an estimated 1,700 gallons of fuel spillage from the river, Lt. Justin Valentino of the Coast Guard said last year.
As the decommissioned vessel was being contained in August 2018, criminal charges against Jared Russell, 34, of Takoma Park and Ronald Ferry, 64, of Aldie, Va., who were initially identified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the boat’s owners from the vessel’s hull identification number, were filed by DNR police.
The pair were charged with abandoning a vessel in state waters and littering over 500 pounds. Anyone found guilty of vessel abandonment in Maryland can be liable for a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
Soon after, Russell’s attorney filed for a declaratory judgement in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, alleging he had unknowingly been placed on the boat’s title when he discussed a potential joint venture with Ferry, and was only supposed to be added to the boat’s title after the boat had been hauled to Washington, D.C.
That case is still in litigation, but is “coming to a close,” lawyers told a St. Mary’s judge last week.
Last week, at Russell’s status hearing for his criminal case, Assistant State’s Attorney John Pleisse said he would drop the criminal charge, and on Tuesday morning, dropped Ferry’s criminal case.
At the courthouse in Leonardtown this week, Pleisse said the case was dropped because it was a “fiasco,” citing “error after error after error” causing issues with the criminal case, including questions about Sea-Tow, a marine towing company that hauled the boat out of Calvert Marina and dropped it after finding the size was misrepresented.
Also causing problems with the criminal case was a question of vandalism, with Russell saying the boat began to sink after an unidentified person “went to my boat with a plasma cutter, and cut off the hatch in the back so it took on water.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the decision as to who would cover the cost of the cleanup, and the amount of the cost, which was estimated at $1.4 million last April, was still under investigation.
Twitter: @DanEntNews