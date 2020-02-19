A Washington woman who was accused of stabbing her brother, who died of his injuries, last year on Memorial Day weekend took a plea to a lesser homicide charge last Thursday.
St. Mary’s grand jurors indicted Marlaena Rochelle Bethea, 46, last September on a single first-degree murder charge alleging she had stabbed her brother, 47-year-old D.C. resident Michael Ross Bethea, at a Memorial Day family gathering outside of a Mill Point Shores home in Chaptico last May.
The brother was dead at the scene, police say, and the state’s evidence suggested there had been an altercation involving both siblings and the brother’s fiancee, before the sister later exited the residence and fatally wounded Michael Bethea with a kitchen-style knife, according to St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R), who also indicated there was “some dispute” over whether Michael Bethea had attacked his sister prior to the fatal stabbing, and there were not many witnesses to the event.
Marlaena Bethea was arrested last December, and took an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter last Thursday, in a plea offered by Fritz earlier this month with a deadline to commit to the plea set in mid-February so lawyers could prepare for the trial scheduled for early next month. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission prosecutors have sufficient evidence to support a charge.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis sentenced Marlaena Bethea to 10 years of incarceration in the Maryland Department of Corrections, the maximum sentence for that offense, at the plea hearing last Thursday.
