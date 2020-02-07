Decorating with heart

Man, 24, accused of handgun in vehicle and fleeing scene
A Hampton, Va., man is facing several misdemeanors and one felony charge on allegations he possessed a loaded handgun while driving in Lexington Park on Tuesday night.
A charges statement filed by deputy Robert Chase of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office says Melvin Jones, 24, was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt in the Pegg Road/Ronald Drive area of Lexington Park, and officers allegedly smelled burning marijuana.
Jones allegedly first identified himself as “Eric Jones” and began running away, and when detained, officers noticed a handgun protruding from his pants which was found to be a Glock .22-caliber pistol with a loaded magazine inside.
Police later found that Jones is prohibited from owning firearms due to a previous conviction, charging documents say.
Lexington Park diver charged with theft of oysters
Natural resource officers filed charges this week against a man accused of diving for oysters at Deep Cove in Smith Creek in January, charging documents say.
The documents accuse George H. Russell, 49, of Lexington Park who was near a work boat named Golden Eye, of harvesting oysters in an active aquaculture lease area.
Officers arrived as Russell was underwater, charging papers say, and he later allegedly surfaced and returned to the boat with “several oysters in a bag,” handing them to a codefendant who has not been charged.
An officer spoke to the lease’s owner, who confirmed nobody was allowed to harvest oysters on his lease bottom, charging documents in the case say.
Russell allegedly told natural resource officers he had checked the natural resources website and did not see the area was listed as an aquaculture lease.
Twenty-one bushels of oysters were seized, and Russell was charged with theft between $100 and $1,500 in addition to several natural resources violations.
Woman accused of assaulting her roommate
A Lexington Park woman was jailed and later released on allegations she assaulted her roommate in a dispute over an electric bill.
Charging documents accuse Diane F. Pratt, 23, of assaulting her 62-year-old roommate, who was allegedly observed with a bleeding lip. Pratt allegedly told police her roommate was “sizing her up” and she “defended herself” after he grabbed her jacket.
The roommate alleged to police Pratt had grabbed him by the chain on his neck and threw him on the steps, charging documents say.
