Deputies investigating vehicle theft

Man accused of kicking child
A 35-year-old Lexington Park man faces a second-degree child abuse charge alleging he kicked a child, whose age is not listed in charging papers, in the face.
Charging papers say Tony A. Quade’s wife contacted officers on Saturday and alleged he had struck her in the face after becoming angry about not being woken up for work, and proceeded to go to his child’s room and allegedly “kicked him on the left side of his face, leaving a visible abrasion below his left eye.”
Quade was ordered to be held without bail on Monday afternoon.
Man allegedly exposes himself
A 26-year-old man faces an indecent exposure charge accusing him of exposing himself to a woman from his vehicle.
Tyler Nathaniel Hair was issued a criminal summons after a Mechanicsville woman reported to police she had been on a walk in the neighborhood along Hancock Drive on Saturday and passed a vehicle, before turning left onto Flora Corner Road, when the vehicle approached and stopped near her, according to charging papers.
The documents say the woman saw the operator of the vehicle roll down the window before exposing his penis to her and masturbating before speeding away from the scene. Hair told officers he had been driving on Flora Corner Road to get something to eat and had seen a woman walking near the area where the woman said the incident occurred, charging papers say.
Two accused of stealing generator
Two men are facing felony burglary charges alleging they were involved in stealing a generator from a house under construction.
Charging papers accuse Sean Marino Goins and Adam Joseph Downs, two former employees of the construction company building the house, of first-degree burglary for allegedly taking the 8,000-watt generator in February. The documents say Downs had contacted the construction company’s manager, Robert Stevenson, and informed him that he had driven Goins to the construction site, where Goins allegedly kicked in a metal door and stolen the generator. The generator was retrieved by Downs at an unknown location, police say.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
DAN BELSON