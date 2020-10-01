Dine-and-dash suspect sought

Crash allegedly domestically related
A 46-year-old man is behind bars on allegations he drove a pickup truck that struck an ex-girlfriend whom he was living with.
Charging papers accuse Christopher Bell of driving the truck on Sunday at the Chaptico residence where he allegedly drunkenly threatened to drive the truck into the woman’s vehicle, and proceeded to accelerate rapidly toward her at an estimated 40 to 50 mph before striking her with the truck, injuring her head and tailbone.
Bell was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and is being held without bail at the detention center.
Woman accused of assaulting three
A 43-year-old Bushwood woman faces an affray charge on allegations she and her juvenile daughter had assaulted three sisters in a conflict at a Bushwood residence on Sunday.
Charging papers allege the juvenile had started the fight after a falling out on social media with one of the sisters and began to assault one, and Linda Marie Short, 43, had assisted her daughter in attacking the girl. The girl’s two sisters told officers they had been assaulted by Short’s family members after attempting to step into the fight, charging papers say.
Short was charged with affray and three counts of second-degree assault, as well as disorderly conduct.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend over beer sign
A Hollywood man was jailed Tuesday following his girlfriend’s allegation he had physically assaulted her in a disagreement over a Budweiser sign in her room.
Charging papers accuse Shawn Michael Clarke of hitting the woman after she had removed the sign and fleeing, and the woman told officers he had previously thrown her to the ground and threatened to “slice her throat.”
Clarke was later arrested by state troopers when he returned to the residence several hours later.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON