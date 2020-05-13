Dog allegedly thrown from car in Avenue scuffle

Three men are facing a variety of charges in a conflict where one of the men is accused of throwing a dog out of a moving vehicle.
Charging papers say the incident began Friday at a campsite off Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, where Harvey McKenzie told officers he had been assaulted in a conflict over his dog, Spike, who had been missing.
McKenzie told lawmen he had seen John Money, 47, drive up to 53-year-old Lawrence Hoffman’s camper, where Hoffman exited with what “had appeared to be a dog under his clothing,” before Money and Hoffman sped off, according to charging papers against the three men.
McKenzie pursued the vehicle, which drove through multiple yards in the area, before allegedly saying “Game on, bitches!” when he saw his dog in Money’s vehicle, according to charging papers, and told officers he saw Hoffman throw the dog out of the moving car.
Although a witness told officers he had not scene the dog be thrown from the window, McKenzie told lawmen he “witnessed the dog … be tossed from the vehicle while the vehicle continued in motion,” charging papers say.
McKenzie’s vehicle hit the bumper of Money’s vehicle after this, causing him to crash into a tree and disabling both of the vehicles in a ditch, charging papers allege, and in an ensuing fight, Money allegedly took a garden hoe out of his trunk and struck McKenzie in the face as McKenzie hit him with his fists.
The garden hoe eventually broke, and Money allegedly began striking McKenzie with the broken handle, penetrating his cheek, charging papers say.
Money was ordered held without bond in the detention center Monday afternoon on first- and second-degree assault charges as well as a theft charge. Hoffman was charged by a criminal summons with aggravated animal cruelty.
McKenzie was charged by a summons with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the crash, along with several traffic charges.
