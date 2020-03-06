A fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a dump truck was recounted in court Wednesday afternoon after the truck’s driver pleaded guilty to two traffic citations from the incident.
John Lyon, now 64, of Clements was issued citations for unsafe backing of a motor vehicle and reckless driving last December after an April 2019 incident where he had backed up a 2019 Mack dump truck he drove for St. Mary’s County government when he saw his work crew repairing potholes on Chappelear Drive, and backed up on Mt. Wolf Road to turn onto that road.
A motorcycle behind the truck, operated by Michael Rounds and his wife, Chrystal Rae Rounds, had stopped behind the truck and was hit by the truck, injuring the couple. Chrystal Rae Rounds was pronounced dead when she was taken to the hospital that day, and Michael Rounds eventually recovered from his injuries.
“This was not a usual fatal crash,” Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar said before Lyon took his plea to both citations. Lyon’s lawyer, Joseph Capristo, said Lyon has always been a farmer, and drove a dump truck for the county to supplement his income.
“He’s had a license for 47 years and has had a commercial driver’s license for pretty much that whole time,” Capristo said, noting that, “His driving record, up to this unfortunate and tragic incident, was stellar,” with no citations on his record.
Capristo said the Maryland Vehicle Administration points associated with pleading guilty to the citations would cause Lyon to lose his job with the county.
“This has been a tragedy, and I live with it every day,” Lyon said in court.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Christy Holt Chesser merged the two citations and did not grant Lyon probation before judgment, as his lawyer had requested.
“Because this was a fatality, I’m not going to grant probation before judgment,” Chesser said.
“This was very unfortunate, two people were injured and one [of them] was killed,” she said.
Capristo told the judge a civil action was pending against Lyon.
