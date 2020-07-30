Search of home allegedly locates gun and drugs
An early morning search warrant executed at an apartment in Lexington Park on Saturday allegedly revealed cocaine, heroin and a revolver, and led to the arrest of a man who had an outstanding warrant from a search of his previous residence.
Charging papers say officers executed a search warrant at the Orchid Lane apartment following his charging based on another warrant executed last month at Henry Clay Hinson’s former residence on Hermanville Road, where firearms and drugs were also recovered, according to charging papers.
On Saturday, police found Hinson, 33, at the Orchid Lane residence, allegedly along with quantities of heroin and cocaine and a revolver, according to charging papers, which also say Hinson is currently on probation following his release from prison.
Hinson is currently being held without bond at the county detention center on several felony gun and drug charges.
Revolver allegedly used in assault by 42-year-old man
A 42-year-old Great Mills man is currently incarcerated at the county detention center following his arrest on allegations he attacked a woman he had allegedly been living with.
Charging papers accuse Timothy Fisher of locking his girlfriend in his bathroom during an altercation where he also allegedly pulled her hair, struck her, attempted to choke her and allegedly hit her with a handgun.
Fisher was later found at his residence where he denied having an altercation with the woman, who police say had no visible signs of injury.
He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment.
Charlotte Hall roommate accused of assault, choking
A Charlotte Hall man was arrested Friday following his alleged attack on his female roommate where he is accused of strangling her to near unconsciousness.
Charging papers say Rashee Parham, 31, held the woman against the wall with one hand, allegedly strangling her to the point where she saw “black spots,” later striking her. Parham was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
National Night Out postponed
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office announced the postponement of the National Night Out, a neighborhood block party that usually occurs on the first Tuesday of August.
The sheriff’s office has held off the event until Oct. 6, according to a release from the department.
Those in communities wishing to host a National Night Out event, or anyone requiring further information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Gerard Muschette at 301-475-4200, ext. 78121, or by email at Gerard.Muschette@stmarysmd.com.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism. Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
DAN BELSON