Dump truck turns over in Seventh

Meat cleaver allegedly used in assault in Lexington Park
A 49-year-old man is facing a felony assault charge accusing him of assaulting a woman and cutting her throat with a meat cleaver early Sunday morning.
Wayne D. Waul of Lexington Park was arrested following the woman’s allegation he choked her with one hand in an argument over infidelity, after threatening her with a knife described as a “meat cleaver” with which she said he later made a cut on her throat, charging papers say.
The cut was not bleeding upon arrival by police, charging papers say, but was evaluated by emergency personnel. Waul was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, and is being held without bond in the detention center, according to court records.
Great Mills woman faces credit card theft and other charges
A Great Mills woman faces her eighth open theft case this year, many of which involve credit card theft.
Charging papers say Angela Lynne Deaton, 38, was charged Sunday on allegations she purchased a total of $2,643.57 of gift cards with a credit card a man said he lost outside of the Five Guys eatery in California, and say she was seen on a surveillance camera making the purchases at Walmart in California.
In another case, Deaton was also arrested Thursday on allegations she had been seen by police responding to a car alarm activation, and attempted to flee on foot, dropping a bag which police say contained “property belonging to multiple residents in the area,” according to a sheriff’s office press release, which says she was then developed as a suspect in another case reported May 15 regarding a vehicle burglary in Great Mills.
Police arrest man at variety store in Lexington Park
A 32-year-old man who is listed as the victim of an unresolved attempted murder case from last September is facing a felony burglary charge accusing him of attempting to break into the Big Lots store in Lexington Park on Monday.
Jessie George Panagakos allegedly told officers he was sleeping when he was found lying face down in the rear loading dock of the store early Monday morning, according to charging papers that say he was seen on a surveillance camera pulling on the top of the store’s door, allegedly causing an estimated $500 of damage, and leaving the camera’s view “just moments” prior to police arrival.
Panagakos was charged with second- and fourth- degree burglary as well as attempted second-degree burglary as well as destruction of property, and was released later Monday.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities.
DAN BELSON