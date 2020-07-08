Electrical fire damages Piney Point home

St. Mary’s sheriff’s office administrative hearing to be held July 28
A public administrative hearing regarding a St. Mary’s corrections officer will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at the sheriff’s office’s District 4 station in Lexington Park. The hearings are public panels of law enforcement officers from other localities who hear evidence against accused employees, and advise the sheriff on a final determination of discipline.
“We actually don’t have these come up this often,” Jason Babcock, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office said, adding that the hearings are usually requested by the employee.
The hearing will take place at 8 a.m. and is open to the public, with limited space and seating to maintain social distancing. Although open to the public, the sheriff’s office declined to say who the hearing is for until it happens.
Stalking by former boyfriend alleged
After a few weeks of searching, officers served an arrest warrant against Wayne Joseph Brooks, 28, who is now being held without bond at the detention center on stalking and harassment charges.
Charging papers accuse Brooks of sending several messages to his ex-girlfriend over a period of time, before she found a cellphone placed under her vehicle which “she believed he used to track her location,” as he had allegedly placed a cellphone under her vehicle before.
Gun, drugs allegedly found in car with man
A 35-year-old man was jailed Friday following his arrest on allegations officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun as well as several drugs and paraphernalia in a vehicle he was riding in.
Ryan M. Page was identified by his Department of Corrections identification card, charging papers say, and told officers nearly all of the items found in the car, with the exception of two needles and a container, belonged to him.
Charging papers say Page is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction. He is facing a felony firearms charge along with several other gun and drug-related misdemeanors.
Spat at family party ends with hospital trips
An Independence Day family gathering led to two men taking separate trips to the hospital.
Charging papers accuse Garry Victor Shubrooks Jr. of striking two family members at the gathering following an alleged threat against his cousin.
During the fight, Shubrooks allegedly hit his aunt and got into a fight with another family member, breaking a glass bowl which caused injury to Shubrooks and the other family member, charging papers say. Before leaving, Shubrooks allegedly threw a cabinet across a kitchen table.
He was found by police later at a restaurant and was taken to a hospital, where the family member was also treated for injuries.
Shubrooks was charged by a criminal summons with two counts of second-degree assault as well as destruction of property.
Sheriff posts crime news and information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
