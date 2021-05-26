A Leonardtown man is dead after a single-vehicle collision into a culvert on Saturday, according to police.
Responding lawmen and volunteers had been called to the scene of a crash in the area of Medley’s Neck Road and Bird Haven Drive just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, finding a single truck in a culvert, occupied by an unconscious man, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The man was identified as William Patrick Hardman, a 59-year-old Leonardtown resident.
Police later determined Hardman had been driving a 2005 Ford Ranger eastbound on Medley’s Neck Road, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert.
Police and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, later transporting Hardman to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, but he was declared dead there.
Alcohol is not believed to have been involved, according to police.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Babcock said the events leading up to Hardman running off the roadway and crashing “very well could have been medically-related,” but is still under investigation.
Those who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it are asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108, or email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com.
The incident was the sixth fatal crash investigated by officers this year.
