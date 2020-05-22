Fatal crash kills St. Mary's motorcycle driver

Police continue investigating the scene of a crash Thursday morning that killed a motorcycle driver in the early-morning hours of the day.
At about 5:30 a.m. on May 21, police, fire and EMS responded to a crash on Three Notch Road at its intersection with Hermanville Road, where an motorcycle driver had been trapped in between a pole and a truck.
The motorcycle’s operator, whose name has not been released, was declared dead on the scene by Lexington Park rescue personnel, according to Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Chief Ken Hicks and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Wahrenbrock, who said they were not at the scene, and could only disclose that the incident was under investigation.
Units set up a helicopter landing zone near Home Grown Farm Market off Hermanville Road about 15 minutes after the initial call, but the helicopter was canceled shortly after, Hicks said.
Sheriff’s office collision reconstruction unit officers were dispatched to the scene Thursday morning to investigate the crash, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said later that morning. Details on those involved in the crash were not available prior to press time on Thursday.
“That’s a very bad intersection, a lot of very bad accidents happen there,” Hicks said following the incident.
The crash was the fourth fatal motor vehicle collision in St. Mary’s this year, and the first since March.
