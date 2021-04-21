A hit-and-run collision off Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville left a 19-year-old dead last Friday morning.
Police say deputies responded to a call for a person lying in the grass off the road's southbound side in the area of Laurel Grove Road, according to a St. Mary's Sheriff's Office press release.
The man was identified as Anthony Lawrence Ford, 19, of no fixed address, according to the sheriff's office.
Lawmen sought after the driver, who was believed to be in a red Toyota Tacoma TRD pickup truck with front-end damage to its right fog light, center grill area and right wheel well.
"It is believed that a red Toyota Tacoma TRD pickup truck was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road and struck the pedestrian who appears to have been on the southbound shoulder," the press release said.
The vehicle was later found on Monday, and the driver was identified as Conrad Leland Young Jr., 32, of Mechanicsville.
Jason Babcock, sheriff's office spokesperson, said police were unsure if alcohol was involved at the time of the crash, but prosecutors may have made a determination since.
Young has not been charged, but charges are under review with the state's attorney's office, according to police.