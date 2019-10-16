Great Mills man’s indictment dropped for federal case
A Great Mills man who was arrested last month after an operation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives where he and a codefendant allegedly sold an AR-15 to a confidential informant was indicted last week, but had his case dropped when federal officials took custody of him.
Last month, Daiquan Malik Barnett was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in a California Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on charges that allege a gun and a large amount of cocaine were found in his vehicle after the ATF operation.
Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury after his arrest on a single charge of possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, and had a preliminary hearing for that case on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Barnett was also indicted by a St. Mary’s grand jury for the gun and drug charges last week, but those charges were dropped after U.S. marshals took custody of him last Thursday, according to a St. Mary’s prosecutor.
Two charged with multiple animal cruelty offenses
Two residents of the Take It Easy Ranch in Callaway were charged with animal cruelty on Saturday.
Richard Leroy Robinson Jr., 28, and Jennifer Lynn Mohr, 26, were issued criminal summonses charging them with five counts each of animal cruelty, authorizing animal cruelty, and failing to provide animals with necessary shelter and proper space, according to court documents.
Court documents allege that Cpl. Ronald Maloy of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and Joy Wilson of the county animal control department responded to the residence and saw a dog in a crate “full of feces,” and that from outside the residence they could “smell the strong odor of urine and feces coming from inside the residence.”
The documents say that the dog was in a crate without food or water, and that the crate was too small for the dog to move around freely. They allege that Maloy and Wilson found “ten cats inside the residence without food or water,” as well as two turtles, a gecko and a bearded dragon without heat lamps. The reptiles were “cold to the touch and very lethargic,” according to court documents.
Animal control took custody of the animals, and two neighbor stated that they had not seen Robinson or Mohr come home for over three days and have not seen anyone come to the residence to care for the animals, according to court documents.
Mechanicsville man, 19, jailed for loaded handgun in vehicle
A 19-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested last Thursday after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle, according to charging documents.
Nikolas S. Meidzinski was ordered to be held at the detention center on one count of having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, one count of having a handgun in a vehicle and one count of possessing a firearm as a minor after a bond hearing before St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser on Friday.
Charging documents allege that police initially stopped Meidzinski on Three Notch Road near Mervell Dean Road when they witnessed his car weaving through traffic and “swerving in between multiple vehicles” at a high rate of speed. When he was questioned about the handgun in the vehicle, he “stated that the gun was fake,” according to charging documents, but police determined that the gun was a loaded 9 mm Makarov pistol.
Meidzinski told police that his father was on a cruise and did not give him permission to shoot or handle the gun, according to charging documents, and he said that he shot the gun behind his property.
Law enforcement, emergency services to hold open house
The Maryland State Police, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services will be holding open houses on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free events will take place at the county governmental center on Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, and will include K-9 unit, drone, taser, impaired driving and overdose response demonstrations, as well as jail and 911 center tours and an appearance by the fire safety superhero “Flash Max.” There will also be events at the sheriff’s office and the state police’s Leonardtown barracks.
DAN BELSON