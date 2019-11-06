Police searching for shooter
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident where two gunshots were exchanged on Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park.
A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles arrived in the neighborhood, and several occupants of one vehicle fled the scene before two gunshots were exchanged, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
As of Monday afternoon, no injuries had been reported, according to the release.
A video of the incident captured by a doorbell camera is available on the sheriff’s office’s YouTube channel.
Man, 18, charged with burglary
An 18-year-old California man was arrested on Friday on allegations that he had attempted to break into a residence and ran away.
Sean M. Vosburgh was charged with third-degree burglary after a man alleged he had seen Vosburgh walking to his door, and then pushed him back attempting to enter the home. Vosburgh allegedly yelled at the man to let him in, and ran away when the man told him he was calling the police.
A search on the man’s vehicle in his garage found a white cellphone that belonged to Vosburgh, according to charging documents. Vosburgh allegedly told police that he “was playing a game with his friends and thought it was friends chasing him,” and that he thought the vehicle inside the garage belonged to a friend.
Man allegedly spat on trooper
A 40-year-old Great Mills man was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly spitting on Trooper Christopher Ditoto on Saturday, and later admitting that he was using crack cocaine.
Charging documents allege that John S. Greenwell was in the front passenger’s seat of a vehicle driven by Joseph Charles Balch when Ditoto pulled the vehicle over. During a search of the vehicle, charging documents say that the men became “extremely disorderly and would not comply with basic orders.”
Ditoto allegedly found suspected Xanax on Balch’s seat, with Balch’s wallet on top, according to court documents. As Ditoto searched Greenwell’s person, he allegedly began to yell expletives at the officer, then “started intentionally spit[t]ing on” Ditoto, who wrote that he found a metal smoking device and a plastic plunger containing suspected crack cocaine residue on Greenwell.
The documents say that Greenwell later admitted to smoking crack cocaine as the car was being stopped and was under the influence of cocaine during the exchange, and that he did not remember anything of the incident.
Balch was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and issued a marijuana citation. Greenwell was charged with second-degree assault and possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
The state police operate a 24-hour Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450.
DAN BELSON