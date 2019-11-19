A California home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning, causing one occupant of the home to be injured by smoke inhalation, according to emergency dispatch logs.
Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the structure fire off Abell Drive, according to the state fire marshal’s office, and the fire was initially reported as being in a first floor bedroom. Dispatch logs say that units responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and completed the job at about 8:30 a.m., though the fire was controlled in approximately 30 minutes, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Two vehicles at the residence were “both burned pretty heavily,” according to J.A. Nelson of the fire marshal’s office.
A male occupant of the house was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and has since been released, according to Nelson.
The fire marshal’s office estimated the total damage to the two-story house and two vehicles at $250,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information involving the incident is encouraged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6834.
