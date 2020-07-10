Fire extinguished at park

Two St. Mary’s liquor stores accused of selling to minor
Two liquor stores have been accused of selling alcohol to a St. Mary’s sheriff’s office informant who was younger than 21.
A release from the sheriff’s office alleges that HV Liquors in California and Lex Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park did not check for the minor’s identification during undercover compliance checks, which took place at 15 businesses around the county.
The release says the informant did not bring identification into the stores, and retrieved alcoholic beverages, which he attempted to purchase. At the two stores, the purchase went through and the minor was successful in purchasing the liquor.
Man accused of kicking in door of Great Mills Road apartment
A California man was charged Tuesday and later released on bail following his alleged conduct at a Great Mills Road apartment where he allegedly damaged a stranger’s door frame.
Charging papers say residents at the Lexington Park home told police a man had been knocking at their door early Tuesday morning, and was told to go away before he allegedly kicked the door in, causing damage to the door frame before leaving.
Police quickly located John A. Wilson, 44, of California, who matched the description and told officers he had been in that area but did not kick the door in, charging papers say, eventually stating he had not assaulted anyone but he may have been disorderly at the residence, and allegedly made threats against the trooper. Wilson was charged with fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property.
Woman allegedly dumps dead fish on neighbor’s property
A Bushwood woman faces criminal littering and trespassing charges alleging she dumped dead fish onto her neighbor’s property on Monday night.
Gloria E. Burch, 44, was allegedly seen on video dumping the fish at about 10 p.m. on Monday, on the property of her neighbor, Ray King, who told officers she had likely disposed of the fish “to annoy him,” according to charging papers.
Sheriff’s office lauds deputies for calls which saved two lives
St. Mary’s deputies Richard Forbes and Daniel Holdsworth were commended by the sheriff’s office in a Wednesday press release, which stated Forbes had been involved in two lifesaving calls last month, including an 80-year-old man playing tennis and a 3-year-old child in a pool.
Deputy recruits are extensively trained in emergency medicine, the release says, including CPR and operating lifesaving equipment such as automated external defibrillators and naloxone, a drug that can limit the effects of a drug overdose.
This year, deputies have responded to 27 emergency medical calls so far.
