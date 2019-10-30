Man accused of punching child
A Lexington Park man was jailed and charged with second-degree child abuse on allegations that he punched his stepdaughter in the face with a closed fist.
A statement of probable cause alleges that William Nathaniel Lomax, 31, said that he “was disciplining his child, but not excessively, because his wife does not” after the incident, where his juvenile stepdaughter, whom he has custody of, told police that Lomax pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face.
The statement of probable cause alleges that two women pulled Lomax off of the child.
Man charged with disorderly conduct, property destruction
Sergio R. Rice, 37, of Hollywood was charged with disorderly conduct, failing to obey a lawful order and destruction of property on allegations that he had destroyed a fence and attempted to steal a bike.
According to a statement of charges written by Tfc. Marcus Manning of the Maryland State Police, officers responded to a Saturday night complaint that a man was yelling at passing cars near Baja Lane in Great Mills and “laying in the street and rolling around while continuing to yell.”
When Manning arrived, Rice allegedly began to walk toward his patrol vehicle and was “heavily breathing,” and, according to the charging documents, “could have possible been on Phencyclidine,” also known as PCP.
After Rice did not stop walking after being ordered to, Manning deployed pepper spray on Rice, according to charging documents.
Other complainants later alleged that Rice attempted to take a bike, “was acting very strange and yelling,” kicked a vehicle that was driving past him, knocked over a grill and damaged fences by sitting on them.
Man accused of breaking handle of tavern door
A 26-year-old Mechanicsville man, Darren Ray Ballew, was charged with malicious destruction of property on Sunday after allegedly kicking and breaking a door handle of a side door at Big Dog’s Paradise in Mechanicsville after being removed from the bar for causing a disturbance, according to charging documents.
Man charged with violating protective order from jail
A 25-year-old man who is currently incarcerated in the county detention center for was charged with violating a protective order after allegedly getting his mother to call his wife on his behalf.
Charging documents allege that via a detention center telephone, Andre T. Gross told his mother to get his wife to make child support payments “instead of buying clothes,” while referring to his wife as “Aunt Sissy.” Police allege that Gross referred to his wife as “Aunt Sissy” to attempt to avoid violating the order.
Gross is currently awaiting trial for a case where he is alleged to have attempted to strangle his wife and “threatened to slash her throat with a knife,” according to charging documents, and another case where he is alleged to have violated the protective order by having another individual send text messages to his wife, asking her to “write a letter saying that [yo]u lie” and deliver it to the state’s attorney’s office.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day.
DAN BELSON