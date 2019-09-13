Clements man is arrested on false ID and drug charges
A Clements man was arrested on Tuesday after police alleged he identified himself by a false name and Social Security number and had crack cocaine on his person.
Marcus A. Mills, 32, of Clements was pulled over for speeding on Three Notch Road in California and provided Maryland State Trooper Ashley Opirhory with a false name, which Opirhory wrote was “not identical with the driver” in his statement of probable cause.
Mills then provided a Social Security number, which returned to a Christopher David Wiley, according to the statement. Opirhory wrote that a passenger in the vehicle, Christine Dyson, was stopped in the vehicle in August, and confessed to knowing the driver, Mills.
Mills allegedly told Opirhory that he gave her a false name and Social Security number because he “was nervous.”
Opirhory alleged she found suspected crack cocaine in Mills’ pant leg, and found several suspected cocaine residues throughout the vehicle. Mills also previously had his license suspended and revoked, according to the statement.
Lexington Park man arrested for alleged liquor store assault
A Lexington Park man is being held without bond in the detention center after allegedly assaulting a woman outside of Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park.
Sherman Mackall, 59, allegedly asked a woman for money and proceeded to assault her. Upon his arrest, St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Beyer alleges that smoking device with suspected cocaine residue was found on Mackall’s person.
A court commissioner noted that Mackall has failed to appear in court on 39 occasions, according to assistant state’s attorney Joseph Boyd.
DAN BELSON
Charlotte Hall man charged in alleged domestic assault
A Charlotte Hall man, 47-year-old Tony Carlton Countiss, is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center for an alleged domestic dispute last weekend.
According to the statement of charges, officers arrived at a Waldorf home last week for a reported “domestic incident.” The female complainant said Countiss was outside her home attempting to gain entry, and when police arrived they allegedly observed Countiss “with his legs outside of the front window and the upper half of his body inside of the residence.”
He removed himself from the window when ordered to do so, the report says, and was allegedly observed to have a brick in hand.
Countiss allegedly refused to get on the ground when ordered to do so, and only complied after being given orders by the responding officers “approximately 10 times.” The female resident was observed with marks and injuries on her person, according to the report, but told police Countiss “didn’t do anything, he’s just mad because he saw another man coming out of the house when he got here.”
The woman told police she did not want Countiss to get in trouble, and said she did not know why he had been observed partially hanging out of the window.
Children at the scene allegedly told police they witnessed Countiss strike the woman in the face multiple times and threaten to kill her. Countiss also allegedly produced a knife and threatened to stab the woman, the children told the officers. After speaking with the children, police presented the woman with their account of the incident and she became upset, and allegedly said Countiss has struck her before but she had been too afraid to report it.
A knife matching the one the children described was allegedly found in Countiss’ vehicle outside the home. Countiss was arrested and charged with failure to obey orders, first- and second-degree assault and home invasion. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 2.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
Sheriff’s office warns against internet scams
A release from the sheriff’s office states that “several residents” have been affected by “various eBay scams.”
The release says that in one form of the scam, buyers will offer to overpay for an item and send a fraudulent check, usually after the item has shipped.
In a variation of this scam, scammers will ask for the extra money to be returned or forwarded to a third party, and the seller will discover that the check is fraudulent after the money is sent.
The sheriff’s office statement says that “a safe waiting period for any deposited check to be fully verified is seven business days,” or more for banks outside the United States.
