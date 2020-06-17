Fire marshal: trailer caught fire, vehicle set ablaze last week

Officer reports injury during Mechanicsville domestic arrest
St. Mary’s Deputy Austin Edelen wrote in charging documents he was assaulted while attempting to arrest a 23-year-old Mechanicsville woman.
Officers responded to the Mechanicsville Road address early Sunday morning and determined April M. Quade was the aggressor in a domestic violence situation, allegedly striking her boyfriend in the back and “firmly grabbed his penis” prior to his leaving, charging papers say.
Upon Quade’s arrest, Edelen said she struck him in the throat and caused them to fall onto a bed, allegedly continuing to struggle.
Woman accused of stealing car
A 39-year-old woman was issued charges following a Lexington Park man’s allegation on Sunday that she had stolen his rental car as he was using the bathroom.
Charging documents accuse Lori Lynn Worley of taking the vehicle after the man she was with offered to take her to Charlotte Hall to retrieve her belongings after he used the bathroom, and driving off without replying to text messages and phone calls from the man and police. At the time the summons was issued, the car had still not been located, charging papers say.
Two charged for alleged food stamp card sale
A Leonardtown man who called officers regarding an assault at his house was later issued charges along with a codefendant alleging he had sold a food stamp card to his codefendant in exchange for marijuana.
Officers charged John William Vallandingham and Wade A. Pridgen on Pridgen’s allegation Vallandingham had came into his residence with an unknown man as he was sleeping, and began yelling at Pridgen regarding money, and the unknown suspect allegedly assaulted Pridgen, according to charging documents.
The argument was later determined to be about an Independence Card allegedly sold by Pridgen to Vallandingham in exchange for a small amount of marijuana, according to charging documents, and Pridgen told officers Vallandingham had spent too much of the card, so he had canceled it to Vallandingham’s ire.
Both were charged with buying or selling a credit card unlawfully, and Vallandingham was also charged with fourth-degree burglary.
Sheriff posts crime news
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
The sheriff’s office also posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
