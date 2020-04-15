Firefighters continue emergency training

State police say shots were fired at house
State police began investigating a potential shooting on Mako Way in Lexington Park early on Sunday morning, where no one was reported injured, but at least one round of ammunition was fired at a house, according to a release from the agency.
Troopers responded to a call regarding potential gunshots in the area of Mako Way at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, and located several shell casings, finding at least one round had hit a residence, the release says, but no injuries had been reported.
Witnesses informed investigators a “blue Nissan sedan or a Kia” had been seen leaving the area shortly after the shots, the release says.
With no arrest made as of press time on Tuesday, police are urging those with information regarding the shooting or the suspects to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack at 301-475-8955.
Son accused of taking hundreds from purse
A 35-year-old Lexington Park man is facing robbery charges on his mother’s allegation he forcibly took an estimated $800 from her purse
Charging papers say Orbin Hans Carter requested money from his mother at her residence earlier this month after noticing a large sum of cash in her purse, and when she denied the funds, Carter allegedly attempted to pry the purse out of her hands and fought with her before managing to remove several hundred dollars before fleeing.
Carter was charged with robbery, theft and second-degree assault.
Burglary, threats with machete alleged
A Lexington Park father faces felony assault and burglary charges alleging he broke down the door to an apartment where his child and the child’s mother reside, and later threatened the residents with a machete.
Charging papers accuse Frederic Drew Brooks of kicking down the door of the apartment early on Saturday morning and went upstairs looking for his child’s mother before allegedly stating he would “kill everyone in the house” and allegedly returned with a machete, which one witness said was “approximately three feet in length,” and raised it, threatening one woman who pepper sprayed Brooks.
Brooks was arrested and jailed, and is being held without bond on charges of first- and second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, destruction of property and possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Arson threat alleged, suspect jailed
A Mechanicsville man was jailed last Friday on allegations he threatened to burn a house down and kill its occupants.
Michael A. Artayet, 59, is accused in charging papers of yelling at a woman at a Ridge Road residence after dropping off food for the homeowner, which the homeowner did not accept and threw back into the yard. During this argument, Artayet allegedly told another woman he would burn the house down and kill everyone inside, according to the charging papers.
Police wrote in court papers they “strongly believe” Artayet would have committed the act “as he has had prior incidents of attempting to set arson to a neighbor’s residence, placing knives in their mailbox [and] placing explosives inside a mailbox with knives inside as well.” Artayet was charged with threatening arson and was jailed without bond.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system. The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON