Firefighters put out brush fire

Cousin accused of pointing gun
A Lexington Park man’s former codefendant who was on pretrial release in another case has been jailed on new charges alleging on Sunday he pointed a gun at his former codefendant, his cousin, who had his charges dropped in January.
Charging papers say as Joshua A. Mason was picking up a child at an apartment complex’s parking lot, a white vehicle drove by him and a passenger allegedly pointed a handgun at Mason as the child was in his car, and the suspect, who Mason identified as his cousin, Davante Brooks, 26, told him he was “lucky the child was in the vehicle.”
Brooks and Mason are former codefendants in a case involving guns and weapons found in a Lexington Park house, according to court records. Mason’s charges were dropped in late January, and Brooks’ case is still pending.
Charging papers say Brooks’ pretrial GPS monitoring system for that case placed him at the location of the alleged incident, and allege he pointed the gun at Mason because he “thought [Mason] ‘snitched’ on him.”Brooks was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Man accused of choking woman
A Mechanicsville man was ordered to be held in the detention center following an incident where he allegedly entered a residence belonging to a woman, who has an active protective order against him, and choking her.
John Irvin Eberwein, 49, was jailed on second-degree assault and violating a protective order charges alleging he entered the home, which a judge had ordered him to vacate due to the protective order, and grabbed the woman by the neck and choked her, according to charging papers.
Sheriff’s office calls for seniors to be wary of COVID-19 scams
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently said in a release that seniors should be cautious of scams surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social security benefits will continue to be paid during the pandemic, the release says, and seniors should be aware scammers may attempt to steal their personal information, or take payment, making false claims that money or gift cards are necessary to continue social security payments or the economic impact direct payment from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Seniors should also be on the lookout for email or phishing scams, which may target senior citizens and contain suspicious links.
Recipients of such emails should contact the suspected sender by phone to confirm the email is from them, the release says.
