Firemen's association hosts antique muster

Man accused of escaping custody from hospital
A Helen man was charged with second-degree escape on allegations that he left a hospital and did not return while he was on temporary release from the St. Mary’s detention center.
Jason Michael Weber, 38, was authorized to be transported from the jail, where he was held without bond on a separate case, to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for a medical issue on Sunday, Oct. 6, according to court documents. Law enforcement contacted the hospital on Monday of this week to ask about his status, and it was discovered that “the defendant had left the hospital on [Oct. 10] and did not return to the jail as required,” according to the documents.
Weber was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond at the detention center.
Woman charged with stealing items from store
St. Mary’s police allege that an Owings woman stole a total of $1,066 from the Walmart store in California last month.
According to a statement of charges, Cpl. Thomas Seyfried recognized Alexa Taylor Smith, 24, allegedly walking out of the store without paying for a 43-inch flat screen television, a desktop computer and a $299 vacuum cleaner.
The video shows Smith attempting to exit through locked doors near the store’s pharmacy, and then exiting the store at about 10 p.m. through the doors on the grocery side of the store, according to charging documents. Smith was charged with theft between $100 and $1,500.
Two women accused of possessing marijuana
Two Leonardtown women were charged with possessing with intent to distribute and possession of over 10 grams of marijuana after police allege that they found a total of 165.8 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
According to a statement of probable cause by Trooper Brandy Ditoto of the Maryland State Police, Stephanie D. Cole, 44, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Mary Theresa Ann Hebb, 44, which was pulled over for not stopping at a flashing red traffic signal. The document alleges that a total amount of 165.8 grams, or about 6 ounces, of suspected marijuana in multiple bags as well as a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue on it was found in a book bag behind the passenger seat.
When questioned by police, the document alleges that Cole and Hebb “both stated they did not know and could not smell marijuana inside the vehicle,” and a search revealed $416.56 in cash on Hebb’s person.
Possession or use of up to 10 grams of marijuana is a civil offense in Maryland, not a criminal offense.
Open house scheduled
The Maryland State Police, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services will be holding open houses on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free events will take place at the county governmental center on Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, and will include K-9 unit, drone, taser, impaired driving and overdose response demonstrations, as well as jail and 911 center tours and an appearance by the fire safety superhero “Flash Max.” There will also be events at the sheriff’s office and the state police’s Leonardtown barracks.
Agency posts crime news and information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases through program
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON