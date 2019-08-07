Five people were injured early Saturday morning in Lexington Park during what police described as two incidents that occurred within an hour of one another.
Police responded to a disturbance at the IHOP restaurant in Lexington Park at 2:49 a.m. on Aug. 3 and, “Upon arrival, a large crowd began dispersing,” according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. Deputies located a 27-year-old man stabbed in the abdomen in the restaurant’s parking lot.
The stabbing victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment, and has since been treated and released, according the release. Police also found a car damaged by gunfire at the scene, and reported that two males, both 33 years old, were located in area hospitals where they were treated for gunshot wounds that they said occurred at the restaurant.
One of the gunshot victims was transported by an acquaintance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital that morning. The victim was assessed and transported to a trauma center, where he remains in stable condition.
Another man who was suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick that night, and personnel at the hospital notified St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies soon after the incident. The man said that the wound had “occurred at the IHOP,” according to the sheriff’s office release.
“This was a very confusing night for everyone,” said Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff’s office. “We encourage anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detective [Trevor] Teague” or contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 301-475-3333.
Two women shot near Bay District fire department hall
Earlier that morning at 1:52 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s social hall, where they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
The victims, two women who are 37 and 26 years old, received emergency medical care on the scene and were transported by ambulance to area trauma centers. They have since been treated and released. Detectives from the criminal investigation division of the sheriff’s office reported to the scene to continue the investigation.
“This investigation is still ongoing. Detective Teague is still working every possible lead on these cases,” Yingling said.
The sheriff’s office encourages those with information on the assaults to contact Teague or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line.
Both incidents are still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Twitter: @DanEntNews