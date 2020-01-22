Andrew Duncanson’s parents knew their son wasn’t a murderer.
They said they were shaken when the press reported the state’s allegations that he was a “drug dealer” and a “murderer” when he was accused in September of dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to his friend, Christian Ellis.
”Those … words haunted me,” Roseanne Duncanson, Andrew’s mother said. “To me, it was a slander.”
Roseanne and her husband, Will Duncanson, in an interview with The Enterprise after their son was acquitted of second-degree murder and other charges in a jury trial that ended last Friday, said that their son is a “good hearted, kind person who would do anything for anybody,” who loves his friends and his family, but he was also very addicted to opioids, and was surrounded by tragedy.
”Christian was the third friend that he lost” to drugs, Roseanne Duncanson said.
Will Duncanson said he would ask himself, “Is today the day?” whenever his son slept in, fearing his addiction had turned for the worst. “I prayed that it would be me who found him, not my wife or my daughters.”
Andrew Duncanson, 25, of California was arrested on May 8, 2018, days after Ellis died from a fentanyl overdose, after a search warrant was executed on his parents’ home and police located heroin capsules. He served a sentence in the county jail, and participated in a treatment program with Ashley Treatment in Havre de Grace.
”I would recommend that facility for anyone,” Roseanne Duncanson said, speaking on the need for holistic treatment to address negative physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and financial effects of addiction.
His family, and his lawyer, have maintained Andrew Duncanson has been “clean ever since” that treatment, and “rebuilt his life, rebuilt his family.” He got a plumbing apprenticeship.
But on Sept. 26, 2019, Andrew Duncanson was arrested again, this time, for allegedly distributing the fatal dose of fentanyl which killed Christian Ellis, his best friend. This time, among fentanyl distribution charges, he was also charged with two types of second-degree murder by St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R).
”You can imagine, we were in total devastation” when he had been arrested again, Will Duncanson said. He said he hadn’t felt that way since his sister had been killed years ago.
“I was just numb,” the father added.
The Duncansons don’t blame the police and prosecutors for the case. But, they said, authorities should have investigated further into the matter and prosecuted larger distributors.
“They were just doing their job,” Will Duncanson said. “I don’t hold them at fault for it.”
“But I don’t think they did their job right, they didn’t go far enough investigating,” Roseanne Duncanson added. She said law officials should prosecute the main distributors of illegal drugs, rather than “small addicts” like her son.
But after the three-day trial, Andrew was acquitted by a jury of all counts against him. As of press time on Tuesday, he is still being held at the detention center for a violation of probation case which stems from picking up the new charges, which he was acquitted of, and is scheduled for a hearing next week.
“I think the truth was told and justice prevailed” in the trial, Roseanne Duncanson said.
“After what they did to him, trying to pin this on him, I’m not happy he’s still in there,” she added.
Twitter: @DanEntNews