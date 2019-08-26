A St. Mary’s College of Maryland student pleaded guilty to theft less than $100 on Wednesday after facing accusations of stealing laboratory rats and drug-related substances from a research facility on campus.
According to the St. Mary's state's attorney, the more serious charges were dropped because the college's public safety officers did not follow proper protocols during the woman's arrest.
Thea Geiger Keppler, 20, of Kensington originally faced two breaking and entering into a research facility charges, a possession with intent to distribute charge and a misdemeanor for possession-not marijuana after allegedly stealing from Goodpaster Hall in June last year and April this year.
“The state’s attorney amended the burglary charge to theft of glassware,” Kathleen McClernan, Keppler’s defense attorney, told The Enterprise.
A court document states that Keppler broke into a research facility on June 3, 2018, to take cocaine suspended in water for an experiment, as well as eight laboratory rats. And on April 10, the papers state she stole cocaine along with cocaine suspended in water once again.
St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said the college police did not follow protocol when they did not read the Miranda rights and promised they would not call the police if Keppler confessed. Fritz said the confession was thrown out of evidence. He added the alleged drugs in the defendant’s possession came back negative for controlled dangerous substances, and Keppler had an “airtight alibi” for the June 3, 2018, charges of taking lab rats and cocaine suspended in water.
Keppler "wasn’t even on campus when that was broken into,” Fritz said.
The state’s attorney said “the only real thing we had left” was the student contract that said the authorities have a right to enter a student’s room if they believe there is a violation or public safety issue. Fritz said the stolen glassware, like a beaker, was found and the suspected cocaine suspended in water had no signs of cocaine.
McClernan said this week that the drug possession charges were dropped during a previous motions hearing and her client was sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days, due to time served. Keppler also received one year of unsupervised probation and a “$100 restitution that was paid at court” McClernan added.
An article from the Point News, the college’s student newspaper, stated that several students said they were offered small vials of what they were told to be pure medical-grade cocaine on April 13. The solution contained small amounts of cocaine suspended in liquid solvents.
“Our immediate goal was to make sure that nothing dangerous was out on campus,” the college’s Tressa Setlak, director of public safety, said in a Point News article.
The college newspaper article later states sources said a student was allegedly selling vials out of a sealed bag for $30 each. The college told students that the culprit was removed, adjustment to the labs’ security procedures will be made and that students should not ingest, take or touch substances with which they are unfamiliar.
The St. Mary's sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Keppler’s arrest on June 20.
Michael Bruckler, a spokesperson for the college, said he could only speak about the April incident. “Due to the nature of the allegation, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified,” he said. “As a result of the investigation, the responsible student was identified and removed from campus. There have been no further incidents.”