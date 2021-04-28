Four were injured, including a 13-year-old boy, in separate shooting and stabbing incidents in St. Mary's County on Sunday that are still under investigation.
Just before 9 p.m. on April 25, police responded to a call reporting gunshots off Coronado Drive in Great Mills.
Arriving at the scene, police found a 13-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, who had been shot, and they were transported by helicopter trauma centers, according to a St. Mary's sheriff's office press release
The teens are in stable condition, according to police.
Just after that incident, at about 9:30 p.m., police responded to another shooting reported off Eric Road in Lexington Park, finding a 22-year-old man who had also been shot in the leg. He was also transported to a trauma center.
Police were unsure as of earlier this week if the two incidents were connected.
"We're keeping that all open," Cpl. Julie Yingling, sheriff's office spokesperson, said.
Not too long after the second shooting, at 9:52 p.m., police arrived at the Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew's Church Road in California and located a 39-year-old man from Lexington Park suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Yingling said police are not releasing the names of those injured. However, those with information on the shootings are asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Those with information on the stabbing may contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com
Trooper's name released in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
Earlier this week, Maryland State Police released the name of a trooper who they say shot a 16-year-old in Leonardtown who later died.
Trooper Joseph Azzari, who is assigned to the Leonardtown barrack as a road patrol trooper, was identified as the involved officer, who state police said shot at 16-year-old Peyton Ham on Tuesday, April 13, after Ham allegedly pointed an airsoft gun at the trooper.
Azzari allegedly shot at Ham and hit him once before Ham attempted to stand up and allegedly drew a knife before being shot again and transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital. Other bullet holes were found in nearby houses, according to news reports, but the state police have not said how many shots were fired by the trooper.
Azzari is still on administrative leave as a criminal and administrative investigation continue.