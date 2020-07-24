Four vehicles involved in dump truck incident

Ex-boyfriend accused of assault, attempted break-in
A 27-year-old Lexington Park man is facing an attempted burglary charge following his arrest for allegedly attempting to break into his ex-girlfriends house early on Sunday morning after an alleged attack involving him biting her arm.
Charging papers say Tyreise Divron Nelson had been talking with his ex-girlfriend at her Great Mills Road apartment after she came home from work in the early morning hours and the couple allegedly started arguing before Nelson became “extremely agitated and attacked her.”
Nelson allegedly “grabbed her by the face, shook her and pressed her face down into her bed” before biting her on each arm, charging papers say, before the woman was able to break free and chase him out with a knife. Following his exit, Nelson allegedly attempted to enter the apartment by removing a window air conditioner and attempting to kick in a door.
Nelson was charged with attempted third-degree burglary as well as second-degree assault and destruction of property.
Loaded handgun allegedly found in car
A Springfield, Va., woman is facing weapons charges in St. Mary’s on a Maryland State Police trooper’s allegation he located a loaded handgun in a car during a traffic stop.
Charging papers say Trooper Jason Reid stopped a vehicle on Three Notch Road near Laurel Grove Road in Mechanicsville due to its registration plate lights being out. He allegedly smelled marijuana emanating from the car, which the passengers said they were driving from Solomons where they were fishing.
Reid’s search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun in a red purse, belonging to the passenger, Natasha M. Evans, 42, according to charging papers. Evans was charged with possessing a loaded handgun on her person and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
Lawnmower theft alleged
A 53-year-old Great Mills man faces theft and property destruction charges on allegations officers spotted him in the progress of the theft of a lawnmower from a shop in Hollywood.
Charging papers say Maurice D. Stoney was spotted near the Hugh C. Gardiner store in Hollywood early Monday morning near a lawnmower that had a security cable cut off, with tire tracks from the mowers original location leading to the pick up truck Stoney was next to.
Woman accused of arson threat
A Charlotte Hall woman is accused of making an arson threat in a text message regarding a weed trimmer.
Joan Pingleton, 37, allegedly texted a Lexington Park woman on Monday that if she came to the woman’s house, she would burn it down, also making threats against the woman’s son.
DAN BELSON