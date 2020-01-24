Fretwell named deputy of the quarter

Waldorf man charged with 13 protective-order violations
A Waldorf man is facing several charges alleging he harassed the complainant over the phone several times on Monday night.
Charging documents accuse Robert Larry Stevenson, 27, of making 13 calls throughout Monday afternoon and evening to the woman, at one point allegedly disguising himself, telling her his name was “John” and stating he would come to her job for unknown reasons.
Stevenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 13 counts of violating a protective order, as well as a telephone misuse count and a harassment count.
Lexington Park man accused of assault, disorderly conduct
A Lexington Park man was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failing to obey a lawful order on Monday on allegations he pushed a woman and began yelling at officers. Charging documents allege Andre D. Cooper, 33, drew the attention of neighbors at the Indian Way address in Lexington Park by becoming aggressive while officers were interviewing the woman he allegedly pushed, and yelled at the woman. Cooper was later released on a $1,500 bond.
Sheriff issues awards to staff for third quarter of 2019
St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) issued commendations and salutes for the third quarter of 2019 to several sheriff’s office employees at a ceremony on Wednesday morning.
Deputy James Fretwell was awarded as deputy of the quarter. Station clerk Kelly Crosby was given a commendation by the sheriff for developing information on a vehicle which led to an attempted murder charge. Sgt. Brian Gillingham and Deputy Dianne Hersh were issued sheriff’s salutes for teamwork in helping a potential suicidal person, which led to the arrest of a wanted person. Detective Edward Vogt was given a salute for his expanded role in the criminal investigations division.
Corrections officer Johnathan Rosado was given a salute for observing two inmates at the detention center tattooing each other and charging them within the facility, and, along with Corrections Cpl. Vincent Shontere, finding tobacco on an inmate’s person.
Corrections Cpl. Sebije Boyd was given a salute for attention to detail and a polite demeanor at the detention center, with a release from the sheriff’s office noting that “on many occasions, inmates have written letters to supervisors and command staff acknowledging Cpl. Boyd as an exceptional officer.”
Crime analyst Margaret Beall-Windsor was saluted for an investigation which led to the arrest and charging of a man for an alleged bank and liquor store robbery last year.
DAN BELSON