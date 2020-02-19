Fuel truck crashes in Oakville

Prince George’s man jailed on home invasion charge
A District Heights man was jailed in St. Mary’s on allegations he forced entry into a Lexington Park home on Sunday.
Charging documents accuse Keith Baker, 33, of banging on the door of a woman’s Manon Way residence, allegedly “yelling that he would kill her family,” shortly after the woman arrived at the residence.
The woman told police the man was with a family member, charging documents say, and was “reluctant to provide information” on the family member until later providing her phone number and name.
Damage to the door was estimated at $250, the documents say, and when Baker arrived at the sheriff’s office, he maintained that he “did not know why police were looking for him and he was never at the Manon Way residence.
Baker was charged with home invasion, fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property, and was held without bond pending a bail review after press time on Tuesday.
911 hang-up leads to man’s arrest at Hollywood residence
A 31-year-old Hollywood man was jailed without bond pending a bail review Tuesday on allegations he knocked his girlfriend’s tooth out.
Charging documents say police responded to a Mount Pleasant Road residence in Hollywood to respond to a 911 hang-up on Sunday afternoon, and police located Michael J. Gant’s girlfriend, who alleged she and Gant were in an argument and he “pulled her into the bedroom,” proceeded to pin her against the wall and punched her in the neck, knocking a tooth out.
The woman was observed limping due to injuries from the incident, the documents allege, and Gant, with a scratch on his neck, said he did not assault the woman at all.
Mechanicsville man accused of assaulting his brother
A Mechanicsville man was released on an assault charge alleging he assaulted his brother in their residence.
Charging documents accuse Michael Hemi Fischer, 22, of putting his brother in a choke hold after a verbal argument with his brother at their Chaptico Road residence around noon on Sunday.
Fischer allegedly told police his brother, who has not been charged, bit him on the left hand and struck him in the face.
Police accreditation team taking public comments
The Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies is inviting the public to offer comments and suggestions regarding the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office next Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The commission audits law enforcement agencies’ policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.
Public comments can be offered at the public information session in Room 14 of the Potomac Building in Leonardtown’s governmental complex on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., and comments will be accepted over the phone between 2 and 4 p.m. that day at 301-475- 4200, ext. 72508, or at 301-904-2668. Written comments can also be sent to the follow address: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
Agency posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Online reporting option offered
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. .
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
DAN BELSON