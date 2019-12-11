Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this week announced the appointment of former Assistant State’s Attorney James Lee Tanavage to a new district court judgeship created by the state legislature earlier this year.
Tanavage was one of three St. Mary’s attorneys selected by the judicial nominating commission in October to be forwarded to the governor’s desk, along with Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens and private practice attorney Daniel Slade.
“I’m glad to see Jim got it. He’s a great lawyer, a great friend,” Slade said on Monday afternoon. “I’m looking forward to appearing before him as a judge.”
In her office on Tuesday morning, Giddens said that Tanavage “is going to be a great judge. I’m really glad I get to appear in front of him,” she said.
After graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1990, Tanavage served as a law clerk for Charles County Circuit Judge Robert C. Nalley before working as a private practice attorney for 18 months with Farmer and Braun in Charles. He then served as an assistant state’s attorney in St. Mary’s for 18 years before returning to private practice in 2011. Speaking outside the circuit courthouse on Monday morning, Tanavage said he received a call from the governor’s office on Friday telling him that he had been appointed to the new judgeship, which had been added by the state’s General Assembly after the Maryland Court of Appeals requested seven new judgeships in the state.
“It’s part relief, part happiness,” Tanavage said. “I’m very happy to get appointed, very thankful to the governor for choosing me.”
Tanavage said he is “looking forward to working with” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser, who has been the sole district court judge in the county since her appointment in 2010.
Currently, Chesser shares the court’s caseload with Calvert District Judge Robyn Riddle, who splits her time between Calvert and St. Mary’s. Chesser and Tanavage had worked together previously in the state’s attorney’s office when both served as prosecutors. After being appointed, district court judges serve 10-year terms. Chesser, currently reaching the end of her term, has previously indicated that she will request to continue her judgeship.
As to his plans going forward, Slade said that this was just his “first shot” at a judgeship, and said that he is “looking forward to doing it again the next time a district court position goes up.”
So did Giddens. “I’m going to take this ‘no’ as the beginning of negotiations to a ‘yes,’” she said. “So, I’ll be back.”
Next year, St. Mary’s residents will vote for a circuit court judge to fill a vacancy left by Karen Abrams after she aged out, a spot to which the governor appointed St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis last December. Currently, no candidates have filed for that position.
