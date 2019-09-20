Two St. Mary’s men were arrested on gun charges Tuesday afternoon following an undercover operation conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the county sheriff’s office.
Court filings say that numerous ATF agents assigned to the Southern Maryland region were conducting an undercover operation involving illegal firearms sales around noon on Tuesday. Latres J. Cockerham, 21, of Hollywood and Daiquan M. Barnett, 23, of Great Mills allegedly met with an undercover agent and a confidential informant at a predetermined buy location in California, and Cockerham retrieved a “large duffel bag” from his car, which was discovered to contain an AR-15 rifle and a fully loaded 30-round magazine.
The filings allege that Cockerham sold the rifle to the undercover agent for $1,300 of ATF-funded money. While with the agent and informant, Barnett allegedly “displayed a pistol which was tucked inside the front of his waistband” when meeting with the agent and informant.
After the sale, ATF agents allegedly located Barnett driving a red Chevrolet with a Virginia registration in the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in California. The court filings allege that when ATF agents activated their siren, Barnett’s vehicle “reversed from its place in the drive-through line and struck a stopped civilian vehicle,” then drove forward, “striking the vehicle the ATF agents were in.”
After Barnett was arrested, agents found “a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine inserted” and no serial number or brand markings, a loaded “50-round drum magazine for the same gun” and substances suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine in the vehicle.
Barnett had plead guilty to a charge of cocaine possession with intent to distribute in a Prince George’s County court in June 2017, and is currently on probation for that case. He is not allowed to possess any firearms.
Court filings say that Cockerham had left the area in a silver Honda prior to ATF agents arresting Barnett. The filings allege that “covert units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Cockerham,” who was driving the Honda in the area. He was stopped on Route 235 near Pegg Road and pulled into the nearby Shell station.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found two 9 mm Hi-Point rifles, one of which was loaded, 11 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, less than 10 grams of marijuana and a $100 bill identified as ATF currency. Three .380-caliber ball-point rounds were also allegedly found in Cockerham’s pants pockets.
Cockerham is charged with six misdemeanor gun offenses, including selling a firearm without a license and selling an assault weapon. Barnett faces a total of nine charges, four of which are felony gun charges. He also faces four counts of attempted second-degree assault. Both men are held without bond at the county detention center.
At Barnett’s bond hearing on Wednesday, Buffy Giddens, a senior assistant state’s attorney, said that “shortly before this incident, he was a suspect in a shooting on Fox Chase Drive.”
Daniel White, a senior assistant state’s attorney, said that both Barnett and Cockerham are suspects in the shooting that wounded one man near Fox Chase apartments early Sunday morning.
He said that at this time, it can not be confirmed if either of the men are suspected to have fired the shots, but they are suspected to have been involved. The investigation is being handled by the Maryland State Police. Neither has been charged in the Sunday morning shooting.
Sean Moran, a public defender representing Barnett for bond, said at Wednesday’s bond hearing that Barnett is an employee of Five-Star Movers in Great Mills, and that he has a 2-year-old son. He said that Barnett “does understand that the charges are very serious,” and that Barnett is going to “fight this [case] as hard as he can.”
“I don’t think a condition of bond could protect public safety,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said in court. “He was on parole and that didn’t stop him from this.”
A statement of probable cause says that law enforcement officers decided that Barnett will be charged federally in the gun offenses.
