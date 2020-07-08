Great Mills house fire injures volunteers

Six volunteer firefighters were taken to the hospital and later released following a Great Mills house fire Saturday afternoon, which also caused burn injuries to two volunteers.
Bay District firefighters arrived at the Douglas Court address around 2:30 p.m., where the house fire called in by the home’s owners was showing through the roof, according to a release from the fire department. A total of 43 firefighters responded, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
Bay District Chief Robert Wahrenbrock, who was at the scene, said the fire was fully involved before crews arrived.
Throughout the blaze, firefighters “evacuated the home multiple times due to unsafe conditions,” and “encountered issues when the roof collapsed into the attic and second floor,” as well as when the home’s stairs collapsed, and multiple holes were burned into the floor. However, no occupants were in the building, which is owned by Joshua and Lynet Marvin, according to the fire marshal’s notice.
According to the Bay District fire department and the state fire marshal, six volunteers were taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and later released, and two additional crew members were treated for burn injuries on the scene.
The injuries were due to heat exhaustion in addition to the two burns, and those hospitalized have been treated, Wahrenbrock said, later adding that volunteers may have been more susceptible to heat issues due to Saturday’s weather conditions.
“It was 90-something degrees out, the heat index was over 100 [degrees], and the fire was well advanced prior to us even getting there,” he said. “Usually, we’re pretty early in the game.”
Volunteers from St. Leonard also arrived to provide assistance with cooling, according to the fire department.
Fire marshal investigators said the cause of the fire, which originated on the house’s back porch, was currently “undetermined” as of Tuesday morning. Those with information on the fire are encouraged to contact the fire marshal’s Southern office at 443-550-6835.
Twitter: @DanEntNews