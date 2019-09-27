A Great Mills man who was arrested last week after he allegedly brandished a handgun, that he is not permitted to own, in front of agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now faces a federal indictment from the incident.
Daiquan Malik Barnett, 23, was charged on state level offenses on Sept. 17, when law enforcement allegedly found a semi-automatic pistol in his car following an ATF operation in which Barnett and a codefendant, Latres J. Cockerham, 22, allegedly sold an AR-15 rifle to a confidential informant and an undercover agent.
Barnett was arrested later that day at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through in California, and court papers allege a “black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine inserted” and with “no brand markings or serial number” on it was found in his vehicle. Barnett is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his previous felony conviction for cocaine possession with intent to distribute, which he is still on probation for.
Police also allegedly found suspected cocaine and crack cocaine in Barnett’s vehicle that afternoon. Barnett was charged last week at the state level with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He is also facing four attempted second-degree assault charges for allegedly hitting an ATF vehicle while attempting to flee the drive-through.
The new one-count federal indictment alleges that Barnett “knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition.” The indictment alleges that the gun was a Polymer80 semi-automatic pistol “loaded with 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.”
Prosecutors also recently revealed in court that both Barnett and his alleged codefendant are suspects in a shooting that occurred on Fox Chase Drive in Lexington Park earlier this month. Neither suspect has been charged in the shooting.
Daniel J. White, the senior assistant state’s attorney handling Barnett’s state-level case, said that he will “not repeat [the federal government’s] work” on the gun charges if the weapon is not connected to the Fox Chase shooting, but said that the state is able to charge Barnett with the gun offenses at a state level on top of the federal charges.
“Keep in mind, these are just allegations at this point,” Sean Moran, a public defender who represented Barnett for bond said at last week’s hearing. He said that Barnett is a lifelong resident of the county and has a 2-year-old son. Barnett is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for his state charges on Oct. 15.
Twitter: @DanEntNews