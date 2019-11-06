A Great Mills man is being held in the county jail on charges that say he robbed a man who was walking on Chancellor’s Run Road in August.
Charging documents allege that a man, later identified as Dawayne A. Harvell, 25, approached Great Mills resident John Gregory, who was walking on Chancellor’s Run Road to a convenience store on Aug. 10, and began speaking with Gregory, mentioning that he was from “D.C.”
The documents allege the man then pushed Gregory onto the ground and pointed a handgun at him, demanding a $50 bill that was in his pocket.
The charging documents say that the man “laid down on the ground to avoid being seen by vehicles” and told Gregory that he would shoot him if he moved, before fleeing the area on his bicycle.
Further investigation identified Harvell as the perpetrator of the robbery, charging documents say, as he has “connections to Washington, D.C.,” and was identified by Gregory in a photo lineup.
“The victim was shown a [photo] lineup, and positively identified Mr. Harvell,” Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said in court on Tuesday. Charging documents say that Gregory said he “could not forget that face” during the lineup.
Harvell was found in a residence of a woman who has an active protective order against him, according to charging documents. He was charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft and violating a protective order.
Harvell is currently on probation for a separate assault and destruction of property conviction in April, according to online court filings.
“Mr. Harvell does maintain his innocence,” Edie Fortuna, a public defender representing Harvell said at his bond hearing on Monday. She said that no handgun was recovered by police.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for Harvell to be held without bond pending trial.
“The allegation is very serious indeed,” Chesser said. “The allegation is that he possessed a handgun while on probation, and used it in the commission of this robbery.”
Harvell will have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26.
