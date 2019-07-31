A Great Mills man is headed back to prison after pleading guilty last week to firearm and drug possession charges.
Marcus Darnell Courtney, 27, was arrested in December after law officers conducted a traffic stop near his home. During Friday’s hearing, Courtney pleaded guilty to a felony firearm possession with a felony conviction charge and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
He received a 10-year sentence for the firearm charge, but it was suspended down to five years. The sentence will run concurrently with the one-year sentence he received for possessing heroin along with a three-year sentence he received for violating his probation.
St. Mary’s Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White said the five years is referred to as an exile charge, which means it does not come with parole “and none of it can be suspended.”
Deputy Richard Forbes was conducting a traffic stop on Dec. 26, 2018, on Village Court in Great Mills, according to a sheriff’s office release, where Courtney was sitting in the driver’s seat. The officer smelled drugs inside the vehicle, White said on Friday, before Courtney hopped out the car and fled on foot.
He was quickly caught and detained after a brief struggle, according to the release. A loaded handgun was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office release stated, and the search of the vehicle also located “a cigarette pack with individually packaged gum wrappers containing suspected heroin.” White said it totaled 6 grams.
Courtney’s guilty pleas put him in violation of probation from a 2010 armed robbery charge.
The defendant was sentenced to serve seven years in prison after Courtney carried a milk crate into the Hollywood McKay’s Food & Drug business Sept. 30, 2010, to take cash and checks.
Prosecutors alleged that a 17-year-old working at the store sent Courtney, 19 at the time, and Davevon Lee Price, 18 at the time, of Hollywood, a text message when the store’s safe was open, and that Price fired a handgun into the store’s ceiling before taking the money and checks from the manager’s office. The 17-year-old boy was placed in a locked residential facility after he admitted his involvement in the robbery at a juvenile court proceeding. Price pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison. Prior to Courtney’s plea hearing, an assistant school principal wrote to the court that Courtney had become a competitive basketball player during two years on the junior varsity squad at Leonardtown High School, even returning to play in the last game of his sophomore year after his father was among eight people run over and killed in 2008 at the scene of a street race in southern Prince George’s County. Courtney later attended Patuxent High School in Calvert County, and a special education teacher wrote that the teenager “displayed qualities of a great leader while here and steered some of his peers away from conflict.”
Then-St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Karen H. Abrams sentenced Courtney to 15 years in prison, suspended to the seven-year term on the condition that he pay $4,923 in restitution during five years of supervised probation.
“Keep your nose clean while you’re up there,” the judge said to a young Courtney, “and think about what you’re going to do when you get out.”
About eight years later, Courtney returned to the courtroom last week to face St. Mary’s Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm as his defense attorney, Clarke Ahlers, spoke to his good character.
“He’s a fine man with much to offer our community,” Ahlers said, adding that he hopes Courtney keeps his head high and improves as a person.
“I’m going to prove everybody wrong,” Courtney said before apologizing to his mother and family.
“It’s time for your family to come first,” Stamm said.
After Courtney is released five years from now, he will have three years of supervised probation.
