A Great Mills woman has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, among several other sexual abuse charges, on allegations that she sexually assaulted two juvenile boys.
A statement of probable cause filed by Tfc. Dustin Brill of the Maryland State Police alleges that the 13-year-old and 15-year-old, who are brothers, told their mother and police that Taunese R. Williams, 19, had engaged in sex with them on multiple occasions.
Court documents allege Williams told one of the boys “not to tell anyone” after one of the encounters, and text messages provided by the parents of the boys show Williams telling a relative of the parents that she is pregnant, and that it is “100%” the 13-year-old’s child.
In a controlled call between the children’s father and Williams, she “confessed to having sexual intercourse with” both of the children, according to court documents, and believed that the 13-year-old “was the father of her unborn baby.”
Court documents say that police conducted an interview with Williams on Wednesday morning, where she allegedly confessed to having sex with the children and “acknowledged they were minors and should not have had sexual intercourse with them,” furthermore telling police that she had sex with the 13-year-old “approximately 50 times” since September of 2018, when the boy was 12 years old, and that she had sex with the 15-year-old “five or six times.”
Williams was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the household or of a family member, and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in a continuing course of conduct, which are all felony offenses.
She was being held in the detention center this week pending a bond review planned for Friday afternoon.
Twitter: @DanEntNews