Pair indicted for murder

Michelina Desiree Goodwin and Larry Joseph Murphy were indicted in February for the death of James V. Nalborczyk.

 MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTOS

A St. Mary’s grand jury has handed down a three count indictment against a 45-year-old woman and a four-count indictment against a 40-year-old man who stand accused in the death of a 50-year-old man last December. The accused and the victim all resided in Great Mills.

Maryland State Police found the remains of James Volodimir Nalborczyk in areas of St. Mary’s and Charles counties. The grisly discoveries were made in late January.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews