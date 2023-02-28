A St. Mary’s grand jury has handed down a three count indictment against a 45-year-old woman and a four-count indictment against a 40-year-old man who stand accused in the death of a 50-year-old man last December. The accused and the victim all resided in Great Mills.
Maryland State Police found the remains of James Volodimir Nalborczyk in areas of St. Mary’s and Charles counties. The grisly discoveries were made in late January.
Nalborczyk was reported missing by his family on Dec. 21, 2022.
Police arrested Michelina Desiree Goodwin and Larry Joseph Murphy separately and without incidents.
The indictments for Goodwin and Murphy were handed down Feb. 13.
Goodwin faces charges of first-degree murder and firearm use in a violent crime. Murphy’s indictment counts include accessory after the fact/first-degree murder, accessory after the fact/second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. Both Goodwin and Murphy are also charged with disposing a body in an unauthorized place.
According to charging documents, Maryland State Police Sgt. Roger Schwab said Goodwin allegedly told Nalborczyk’s family after they last saw him on Dec. 7 that she intended to break up with him and he left for Virginia in a company-owned vehicle.
Goodwin told police that she had a verbal altercation with Nalborczyk on Dec. 11 and pointed a gun at him. She claimed the gun went off and struck him in the back and killed him, the document states. Goodwin also said she got Murphy to help her with disposing the body.
Murphy has denied seeing Nalborczyk get shot and helping Goodwin dispose of his body.
Goodwin is being represented in court by the public defender’s office. Murphy is being represented by attorney Cynthia S. Panos.
The case could go to a jury for trial in late July.