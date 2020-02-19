A 2018 robbery that netted a $5 bill and a cellphone led a Lexington Park man to a 20-year prison sentence last Friday.
At his seventh scheduled sentencing hearing, the first six of which were delayed, Jonathan Mclain Barnes, 28, issued apologies to the three young adults he was accused of robbing with a handgun in September of 2018, who were not present at the hearing.
Barnes had been with his codefendant, Wayne Aloysius Jordan, in September 2018 and encountered a group of three individuals, including an 18-year-old man who later reported to police one of the men had brandished a handgun and demanded “everything [the trio] had” before beating him. The other two members of the trio were able to flee, and police located Barnes and Jordan after tracing the stolen cellphone, according to district court charging documents. Jordan was arrested hiding under a bed with a crumpled $5 bill and the cellphone close by, and Barnes was arrested after a brief foot chase, the documents say.
Jordan went to trial and was convicted on all counts, later being sentenced to a total of 71 years, suspended down to 50 years for the convictions and violations of probation stemming from that conviction.
Barnes entered a trial and entered an Alford plea to armed robbery shortly after a witness began testifying. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission prosecutors have sufficient evidence to support a charge.
Deputy State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said she “respected” Barnes’ decision not to “put the victims through” the incident again, but requested for a lengthy sentence, noting the trio consisted of a woman in her early 20s, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
Defense attorney Robert Castro said Barnes had been doing well at the time, but “should not have been hanging out with Mr. Jordan” that night, also noting his client is a father of three children, who Barnes’ wife said “ask for him to come home every day.”
Before being sentenced, Barnes said most of his life has been “in the system,” and that he knew St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm since he was about 12 years old.
“Jonathan, I’ve known you since you were pretty much a little boy,” Stamm said, noting the defendant’s lengthy criminal record.
“The one thing I was impressed with, was that you took that plea,” he added before sentencing Barnes to 20 years in the Maryland Department of Corrections, later tacking on four years and six months of concurrent time for a violation of probation involving the conviction.
“My sincere hope when you come back, is that you have a fresh start, there’s no probation, no backup time,” Stamm said. Barnes will be required to serve at least half of his sentence because he is convicted of a crime of violence, the judge added.
Twitter: @DanEntNews