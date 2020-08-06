Hollywood crash injures two outside of VFD

Police: Men filmed gunshots from car
A 25-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged by a criminal summons with reckless endangerment from a car after he allegedly fired several shots out of his car window and documented it by a public posting on the social media app Snapchat.
Charging papers say police determined Charles Jerome Hayes III fired several shots in the area of New Market Turner Road and Lockes Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning due to a public Snapchat story where he was allegedly seen pointing a gun out of a window and firing 15 rounds into the air without looking where he was shooting, firing two more rounds in another direction, and allegedly stealing the Lockes Hill Road sign with a codefendant who has not been charged.
Hayes was charged with reckless endangerment from a car and two gun-related misdemeanors.
Man arrested for handgun, ammo
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Lexington Park man who was later released on bail following his gun charges.
Devon Emmanuel Francis was pulled over by a state trooper while driving on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park on Sunday evening, charging papers say, and the lawman allegedly noticed a magazine of ammunition in Francis’ center console as he was finding his vehicle registration.
A later search of the vehicle allegedly found a handgun in a backpack, which Francis said he had forgotten about, charging papers say. The documents also say that he has a permit to carry firearms in Florida, where he recently traveled from for work.
Charging papers allege Francis is prohibited from possessing firearms in Maryland.
Sheriff’s office applies for grant
The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is applying for a $14,840 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase ballistic helmets for their Civil Disturbance Unit.
The grant application, which is subject to a public comment period, will go through the St. Mary’s County commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Application documents will be uploaded on the commissioner’s Boarddocs website no later than that day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Public comment can either be submitted by email at Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com, or by U.S. Mail to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer, c/o Jason Babcock, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Comments must be received by Aug. 31, at 5 p.m.
DAN BELSON